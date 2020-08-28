COLTS introduces new bus route servicing Mid Valley Industrial Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new bus route bringing service to the Mid Valley Industrial Park will be available starting September 8, County of Lackawanna Transit Systems (COLTS) announced.

The new route will include service to the Mid Valley Industrial Park, Valley View Business Park, Jessup Small Business Center and Rock Creek Corporate Center. The loop starts with an outbound trip from the Giant Market in Dickson City and an inbound trip from the Jessup Youth Sports Complex.

“This route is an example of transportation serving as an economic engine in our county. The growth of NEPA’s industrial parks has been exponential, and we are thrilled to be a part of the economic development in our region by getting employees to work,” said COLTS’ Executive Director Bob Fiume in a press release. “COLTS looks forward to partnering with Lackawanna County, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and NEPA Moves on other projects moving forward.”

The route, which will run Monday through Friday, will connect passengers from the #12 Jessup, #52 Carbondale and #54 Green Ridge/Dickson City bus routes. It also connects with the new #80 Commerce Loop, which also begins Sept. 8.

The first inbound trip is 6:30 a.m. from the Dickson City Giant Market, and the first inbound trip is 7:05 a.m. from the Jessup Youth Sports Complex.