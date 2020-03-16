Live Now
COLTS continues operations with extra preventive measures against coronavirus

COLTS Bus_-9037680703344193566

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) is fully operational and running regular schedules while taking extra measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.

“COLTS reassures all passengers that our maintenance staff is taking extra measures to sanitize our vehicles and the Lackawanna Transit Center,” Executive Director Bob Fiume wrote in a press release. “Fixed route buses and shared ride vans are disinfected thoroughly every night. High touch areas, such as railings and door knobs, are targeted for added cleaning.”

According to the release, any changes to the schedule will be announced on their website, app, and Facebook page.

