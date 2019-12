(WBRE/WYOU) – A multi-vehicle crash on PA-476 north is causing major delays.

According to PA511, the collision occurred shortly after 11 AM, between State Route 903 and the Pocono exits.

Emergency crews were on scene including multiple ambulances though no word on the severity of injuries is currently available.

PennDOT is advising all motorists to stay alert for stopped traffic in the area and to expect major delays if you must take the turnpike. Seek an alternate route if available.