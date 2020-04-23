College student starts nationwide movement helping seniors get groceries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (WBRE/WYOU/NBC) – A college senior who wanted to do something to help during the coronavirus pandemic has started an organization that gathers volunteers to go grocery shopping for senior citizens. Now, that movement has spread across the country.

“Just the gestures that we show each other shows that we can care about people, even if we don’t have any real connection with them,” volunteer shopper Eljie Bragasin told NBC News.

Bragasin is a molecular biology student at UCLA that joined a growing number of other students volunteering to do essential shopping runs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just wanted to be able to offer what we had,” Bragasin said.

Eljie’s friend, Michael Arundel, started “Leave It To Us” out of Chicago and it took off. Now, more than 400 volunteers have signed up in 25 chapters across the country.

“We’re able to provide some certain in this world at such an uncertain time,” Arundel said. “I think it is our time to really get out there and make a difference with the low risk we have… and inspire others across the country.”

Volunteers can do no contact deliveries, even at apartment complexes. They simply leave the groceries at the front desk and receive an envelope with money.

As Bragasin’s senior year comes to a close and he plans to head into medical school, he says he’s more determined now than ever.

“It’s really inspiring and although I’m not at that level yet, I want to be able to use what I have now to be as involved as I can,” Bragasin said.

If you would like to volunteer or start a chapter of Leave It To Us, you can visit the website by clicking here.