Coal Township Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Malukas laid to rest

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Northumberland County community is remembering the firefighting legacy of a public servant.

Coal Township Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Malukas was known by many simply as “Bubba.” Malukas died suddenly on Monday at the age of 59 after responding to a few calls the night before.

His passing is considered a line of duty death since he was on a call less than 12 hours earlier.

A funeral mass was held Saturday morning in Shamokin followed by a burial in Elysburg.

“Kevin was a ray of sunshine whenever you talked to him. I don’t know if I ever saw him have a down moment at any of our meetings. He was truly a volunteer in the sense of the word,” said Craig Fetterman, Chairman of the Board of Coal Twp. Commissioners.

“When you lose a close friend like this, it’s hard because it’s another one gone that takes you away from the service,” said Thomas Jeffery, First Lt. Friendship Fire Co.

We will get a closer look at the ceremony remembering Deputy Chief Malukas tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos