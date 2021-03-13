Coal Township Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Malukas laid to rest

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Northumberland County community is remembering the firefighting legacy of a public servant.

Coal Township Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Malukas was known by many simply as “Bubba.” Malukas died suddenly on Monday at the age of 59 after responding to a few calls the night before.

His passing is considered a line of duty death since he was on a call less than 12 hours earlier.

A funeral mass was held Saturday morning in Shamokin followed by a burial in Elysburg.

“Kevin was a ray of sunshine whenever you talked to him. I don’t know if I ever saw him have a down moment at any of our meetings. He was truly a volunteer in the sense of the word,” said Craig Fetterman, Chairman of the Board of Coal Twp. Commissioners.

“When you lose a close friend like this, it’s hard because it’s another one gone that takes you away from the service,” said Thomas Jeffery, First Lt. Friendship Fire Co.

We will get a closer look at the ceremony remembering Deputy Chief Malukas tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.