Close friend opens up about murdered Larksville woman

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A close friend of a woman from Larksville whose body was discovered last week opened up about the incident after disturbing new details were released by police.

“It’s just tragic, tragic what happened. We’re just hoping that her husband’s alright because we haven’t heard from him.”

Michael Wishinski is a longtime friend to neighbors Patricia and Richard Walski. Troopers say they found Patricia’s body in a garbage bag at their home on Shrader Street last week, shot in the head. Now the search is on for her husband Richard.

On Thursday, following a lead brought investigators to an area in the woods along the Susquehanna River, near the Nanticoke bridge, they found what could be a key piece of evidence; a pickup truck registered to Patricia and Richard.

On Friday, after a warrant was obtained, the truck was searched where troopers found the keys, female and male clothing, a McDonalds receipt dated August 8th, 2020, a Community Bank receipt dated August 5th, 2020, and a large garbage bag.

Richard and their dog are still missing.

“I’ve been friends with them for 17 years.”

Those close to the couple say they were horrified. Wishinski admits he’s struggling to cope with the news.

“My heart goes out to both families right now. God bless them all. And uh. That’s all I can say, I’m sorry.”

Court documents say Walski could be a perpetrator or a victim in this case and state police are still trying to find him.

The couple’s boat is still unaccounted for.