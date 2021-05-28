Clinton County man facing sexual assault charges

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Clinton County man is locked up after police say he sexually assaulted a child.

Justin Dean Etters, 30, of Beech Creek, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and several other related sexual offenses.

He is locked up in the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250, 000 bail.