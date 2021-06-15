Cleanup continues after massive blaze in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — There is still no word on what started the fire Monday night at a building in Pittston.

Nearby residents are back in their homes after services were restored. Tuesday’s focus for the city of Pittston getting the debris cleaned up.

“This building is completely destroyed, it’s one of the worst fires I’ve seen in 30 years,” said David Hines, director of operations for the City of Pittston.

The commercial building went up in flames around 9:30 on Monday. City officials say the building, formerly housed by Color World, was purchased over the past month. The building was knocked down early Tuesday morning.

“This building suffered a massive fire last night and was left in a structurally unsound conditions and it’s surrounded by residential houses so we’re having it taken down for safety reasons,” Hines explained.

Pittston residents came to check out the destruction after seeing the giant flames Monday night.

“This is pretty bad like I said. It was quite high. I walked down about a block down and the flames were unbelievable,” said neighbor John Dwyer.

Dwyer says he was shocked the home right next to the building didn’t sustain any damaged.

“That was a pretty hot fire. There’s no damage whatsoever,” Dwyer said.

But, not all the surrounding homes escaped the heat from the fire.

“It looks to be like about 2 or 3 of the houses have scorched damage on the outside,” Hines pointed out.

A home on Tompkins Street took on the worst of the damage. The vinyl siding melted off, the windows shattered and the deck was charred. But the owners tell Eyewitness News they are thankful for the excellent job the fire department did.

City officials expect the debris to be cleared within days. There is still no word on the cause of this fire.