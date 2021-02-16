City of Pottsville cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade, announces virtual events

POTTSVILLVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pottsville’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but city officials say they’re still marking the holiday with a number of virtual events.

In place of the parade will be several virtual contests including “Best Wearing Green”, “Best St. Patrick’s Day Home” and “Best St. Patrick’s Day Pet Photo.” An Irish-themed scavenger hunt will also be taking place.

For more information on how to enter and the specific events see the attached flyer.