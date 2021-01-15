Ciavarella request for early release from prison denied

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella has been denied his request for early release from a federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky.

Back in December, Ciavarella petitioned the court for early release due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, the court denied the petition. Ciavarella is serving a 28 year sentence for his part in the scheme in which juveniles were sent to a private detention center in exchange for millions of dollars in kickbacks.

The court noted in their decision that while Ciavarella did establish compelling reasons for early release, they still denied the motion due in large part for his continued denial to accept the seriousness of his conduct and noted that he has served less than half of his 28 year sentence..