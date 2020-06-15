Churches prepare to welcome parishioners

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As counties across northeastern Pennsylvania prepare to transition into the green phase, houses of worship look to welcome the community back in.

Holy Ascension Russian Othodox Church in Frackville will hold its first in-person Mass since the pandemic. But while they are looking forward to welcoming worshipers regularly, changes mean Mass will have a different look.

The Russian Orthodox Church is taking measures to keep their congregation, which is mostly made up of older people, safe. Before people even make it to the pews, they will go through two hand sanitizer stations. Blue tape marks where people can sit in order to enforce social distancing.

“I believe that people coming back to church is a way to say we are ready to move on,” John Malinchok, Parish Council President at Holy Ascension said.

Everyone except the pastor and three members of the choir will have masks on. The choir will be able to sing but it will be done facing away, backs to everyone.

Even with the changes, it will be an emotional day for members returning to an in-person service.

“I have a great group that just, they will make it so special that, good thing I’ll be in the alter that they won’t see me,” Malinchok said.

Before the pandemic, Holy Ascension also held services on Saturday, but for now they are keeping Mass to only on Sunday.

Holy Ascension began holding their Masses online after the pandemic. That will remain an option for people.