Chimney fire overnight in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a chimney fire late Friday night in Monroe County.

According to the firefighters it started around midnight on the 300 block of Blueberry Hill Rd in Jackson Township.

Officials first on the scene say flames were seen coming from the roof and top of the chimney.

Crews say the family noticed smoke in the wall near their fireplace on the first floor before they called 911, recalling that they used it yesterday.

The family got out safely, however at least one pet cat has not been located as of Friday evening.

Jackson Twp and Trucksville firefighters are assessing the damage to the first and second floors of the home, as well as the attic and roof.