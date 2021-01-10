Chimney fire occurred early Sunday morning

EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Fire crews respond to a Sunday morning fire that started from the chimney, spreading into the attic of a family’s home.

According to the Mount Zion fire department Chief, crews responded to the fire around 8 A.M. The fire started within the chimney and extended upwards towards the attic area of the house.

The chimney was removed to stop the fire from continuing to spread throughout the home. The fire took about 45 minutes to be completely put out.

Fortunately, the house is salvageable with a considerable amount of damage to the structure, no injuries were sustained. The four-person family is temporarily displaced and are staying with relatives.

The West Pittston fire department, Mount Zion fire department, and Harding fire department all responded to aid the fire.