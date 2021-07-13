Child sexual assault charges filed against Blakely man

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges were filed against a Blakely man for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Officer with the Blakley Police Department say they have filed several charges against 20-year-old Travis Harvey after a child reported that Harvey had made him perform sexual acts.

Court papers say the child’s mother reported the assault. The child interviewed with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Scranton and told investigators that Harvey made the victim perform oral sex on him, police say. The victim told investigators the assault’s happened on more than one occasion, according to court papers.

If the child did not want to do so, police say, Harvey threatened him saying “an evil witch would come and get him”. Police say Harvey lived at the child’s grandfather’s house and these incidents would occur in the living room or Harvey’s room in the home.

Several charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and indecent assault have been filed against Harvey.