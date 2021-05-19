Child falls from zipline at Camelback Resort

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News has confirmed with a representative from Camelback Resort that a child fell from a zipline at the resort on Friday, May 14.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

They released the following statement to us:

“The resort is working closely with local authorities on an operational review.”

Camelback Resort spokesperson

