PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZEREN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A three-year-old girl was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Luzerne County Coroner, the collision occurred around 4pm in Plymouth Borough.

The child was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The death was ruled accidental.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Plymouth Borough Police.