Chesapeake Energy reaches settlement amid bankruptcy

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Chesapeake Energy, the country’s second-largest natural gas producer, has reached a settlement with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The settlement will provide better royalties for landowners that lease to Chesapeake in the future, as well as improved protections and $5.3 million in restitution for those affected.

“The bottom line here is that this settlement will end the abuse from Chesapeake and allow landowners to take a new lease with no deductions,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a statement. “This case is about standing up to powerful interests when they try to take advantage of people. And it’s about my duty, as the Attorney General of this Commonwealth, to uphold the law and apply it.”

Investigations into Chesapeake began in 2015, when the Office of Attorney General filed a complaint alleging the company “engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices in securing natural gas leases and in its improper payment of royalties to Pennsylvania landowners.” Anadarko Petroleum was added as a defendant to the complaint in 2016. The complain t alleged that both companies “allocated markets to secure leases and deprived landowners of the benefit of competition for securing leases.”

The defendants appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court with oral arguments concluding in May 2020. That year in June, Chesapeake filed for bankruptcy and the court stayed the earlier decision, stopping the Attorney General’s case from moving forward.

The settlement will allow landowners to select a new option for how monthly royalties are calculated.

Depending on your lease agreement with the company, you can get around $700 or $367.

Landowners with MEC and Ready for Sale or Use Leases can choose going forward to be paid higher of an “in-basin price,” which is based on local index prices with no deductions, or the “NetBack Price,” which is the price Chesapeake receives for its production month sales to third parties minus a proportionate share of the “Post-production” costs that Chesapeake insure.

Option 1: In-Basin Price, No deductions. Option 2: NetBack Price, deductions.

If landowners do not choose either option, the landowners will be paid at its current agreement making it a third option.

Under the settlement, Chesapeake Energy must:

Provide an opportunity to Pennsylvania landowners with Chesapeake leases to obtain better payment of royalties going forward;

Stop offering leases that contain “market enhancement” clauses or “ready for sale or use” clauses to Pennsylvania landowners;

Hire an Ombudsman to investigate individual claims, selected by AG Shapiro and Chesapeake, to review and respond to landowner complaints;

Allow the Pennsylvania OAG access to Chesapeake’s books and records to ensure compliance with the settlement agreement;

Provide clear, transparent pricing information on their website, as well as an annual report to the Pennsylvania OAG detailing royalty payments; and

Pay landowners $5.3 million in restitution and $350,000 to the OAG towards its costs and fees.

The settlement has to be approved by the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division before it can be effective.

Shapiro says he is confident it will be approved.

“For years, Chesapeake tried to publicly pressure my Office into settling on their terms. That didn’t happen,” said Shapiro. “They tried to argue that our court action was holding up settlements in a separate, private class-action lawsuit filed directly by landowners… None of this was necessary; they didn’t have to act like this, and the fact of the matter, their conduct exposed their disregard and mistreatment of folks here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and in the Northern Tier.”

It will take 6-8 months to receive your owed money of up to $700 and sign a new royalty calculation.