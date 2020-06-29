Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

OKLAHAOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA (WBRE/WYOU) – Chesapeake Energy Corporation filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the company announced Sunday.

The Oklahoma based company, which has several facilities based in Pennsylvania, sent out a press release on Sunday that detailed the company’s next steps in reorganizing the business.

“Through the restructuring process, Chesapeake will continue to operate the business as usual. We have secured $925 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from certain lenders under Chesapeake’s revolving credit facility, which will be available upon Court approval. The financing package provides Chesapeake the capital necessary to fund its operations during the Court-supervised Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings.” the release states.

According to the release, the bankruptcy filing will also help Chesapeake eliminate approximately $7 billion in debt during the reorganization.

