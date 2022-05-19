LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating a crash that happened after a person fled the scene of a stabbing in Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon.





Police say the person left the scene of a stabbing at the Save A Lot in the 400 block of South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. Police say they terminated the pursuit shortly before the suspect crashed into another vehicle and ended up hitting a tree near the McDonald’s on River Street in Plains Township.

Before the crash, eyewitnesses reported seeing a car traveling north on River Street at a high rate of speed with police in pursuit near the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.





Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they are released.