Charges upgraded after deadly stabbing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A woman arrested for a stabbing in Scranton will now face a first-degree murder charge.

Eileen Dougherty was arraigned Thursday after her fiancée, 31-year-old George Shencavitz, was admitted to the hospital for multiple stab wounds. Shencavitz later died from his injuries.

On Friday, Dougherty was formally charged with first-degree murder following Shencavitz’s death.

According to a police affidavit, Dougherty originally told detectives that she stabbed Shencavitz in self – defense, claiming that he punched her in the face and she was cut by a knife in his hand. However, police say she later admitted that her wounds were self-inflicted.

Dougherty allegedly admitted to police that she was the one to stab Shencavitz. Police say he suffered from multiple wounds in the abdomen, chest and back.

Police say the argument leading up to Shencavitz’s death centered around him threatening to report Dougherty for violating the terms of her sentencing. She reportedly told detectives that she was afraid to go back to jail on previous charges of abuse.