Changing of the guard at Wilkes-Barre NAACP

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s a new era for the Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP.

They’re getting a fresh young face with experience to complement the knowledge of some of the ‘old guard.’

Ron Felton has been in leadership roles with the historic branch since the late ’90s and he has now paved the way for one of the youngest new presidents in the nation.

Jimel Calliste, a Brooklyn transplant, has been active in NEPA for the better part of a decade.

He remains an advisor on the state level for the youth and college division after serving as the bloomsburg university chapter president.

Calliste says he’s ready to do what so many activists I’ve talked to over the years have been calling for — bridging intergenerational gaps.

“They are replacing a lot of us, older people with this young and more energetic and a group of young people, not only myself but the current executive committee will do all we can to help this young man be successful.” Felton says.

“I have the support of the executive committee the older guard as he would say, and I feel like now more than ever. I think the younger voice we have social media we have all these different platforms, we can get information on demand. And I think for us, it’s just about being involved.” Calliste says.

Calliste says he’s looking forward to continuing a lot of what the branch and Felton have been doing as the NAACP remains one of the prevalent civil rights organizations.

He tells me he is a ‘fresh set of legs’ in a marathon and Felton has a lot of confidence in this young man to do that.