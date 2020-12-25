Chacko’s Family Bowling Center receives surprise donation from Barstool Sports on Christmas Eve

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thursday, Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joey Dominick spoke with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission about how to stay safe in and around the water during the winter months.

"So one thing we have been telling people is to keep that new kayak under the Christmas tree. We all know about the snow storm that we had last week. You've got combined melting snow and ice pack and to put that together with the rains its a recipe for a high dangerous water over the next few days so please please please stay home and stay safe,"said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.