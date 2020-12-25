Chacko’s Family Bowling Center receives surprise donation from Barstool Sports on Christmas Eve

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local small business is benefitting from a national fundraiser this holiday season.

Barstool Sports announced a donation to Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

Check out the surprise Facetime call received from David Portnoy – El Presidente on Christmas Eve morning.

Their fundraiser, called The Barstool Fund, supports small businesses around the country during the pandemic.

They’ve raised over 3 million dollars for 9 businesses.

Below is the video Chacko’s submitted to be considered for the donation.

