CEO and chairman Jim Boscov and customers on closing of restaurants

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A familiar gathering place for generations has come to an end at several locations in the commonwealth.

It all started as a Facebook post from Boscov’s restaurant. The news of the company closing its remaining restaurants spread quickly leaving many people disheartened.

“Sorry to hear because it’s been there since I was a kid and I’m 65-years-old,” said Mark Griffith, long-time Boscov’s Restaurant Customer.

Because of the devastating impact from COVID-19, Boscov’s made the decision to pack up and permanently close its remaining restaurants.

“My job really is to also make sure that I am looking for the overall health of the company. From the business perspective, it’s the right thing to do,” said Jim Boscov, Chairman and CEO of Boscov’s.

The news spread like wildfire among locals who frequent the restaurant.

“They’d go in and they’d sit down and they’d always get the same waitress apparently because she always knew what my husband wanted it was a hamburger, french fries and a coke,” said Beth Raub Bessmer, long-time Restaurant Customer.

She says her late father would do breakfast with Santa Claus in the back room of the restaurant back in the 60’s and 70’s.

“Everything that is going on right now with this coronavirus and everything being shut down. It was just kind of here’s another casulty so to speak,” said Bessmer.

Boscov would not let Eyewitness News film inside, but reminisced on his time at the restaurant over the phone.

“I ate dinner every night in the restaurant. I developed a real appreciation for just how hard of a business it is but what a terrific business it is and it was an important part of my education. So, no, the outpour of affection does not surprise me and it’s very real for me as well,” said Boscov.

Boscov says at the end of the day, it was what was best for his business.

He plans to repurpose the restaurant spaces to give customers more space and a nicer environment to shop.

But nevertheless, the mom and pop restaurant loved by many will be missed.