Census caravan to travel through Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A census caravan will be traveling through Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti announced.
The caravan will be in the city on September 18, driving through to promote response to the 2020 census ahead of the September 30 deadline. It will kick off at Nay Aug Park and drive through the city’s south and west sides before finishing up at City Hall.
“It is not too late to respond to the 2020 Census. Filling out the census in these final weeks is your chance to stand up and be counted in our community,” Mayor Cognetti said in a statement. “The Census numbers help allocate $2,000 in funding per person per year. Taking ten minutes to respond will impact Scranton’s funding and representation for the next ten years. Please respond today.”
The Scranton Census Caravan Route Includes:
Olive Street to Harrison Ave
Harrison Ave to Moosic Street
Moosic Street to Pittston Ave
Pittston Ave to Elm St
Elm St to Meridian Ave
Meridian Ave to 9th Ave
9th Ave to W Lackawanna
Lackawanna to Wyoming
Wyoming to Mulberry
Mulberry to Washington
Questionnaire Assistance Centers will be at the following locations:
Nay Aug Park
Jackson Terrace Friends of the Poor Food Pantry
Wyoming Ave and Spruce Street
Scranton Public Library and Book Mobile
Scranton City Hall