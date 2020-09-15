Census caravan to travel through Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A census caravan will be traveling through Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti announced.

The caravan will be in the city on September 18, driving through to promote response to the 2020 census ahead of the September 30 deadline. It will kick off at Nay Aug Park and drive through the city’s south and west sides before finishing up at City Hall.

“It is not too late to respond to the 2020 Census. Filling out the census in these final weeks is your chance to stand up and be counted in our community,” Mayor Cognetti said in a statement. “The Census numbers help allocate $2,000 in funding per person per year. Taking ten minutes to respond will impact Scranton’s funding and representation for the next ten years. Please respond today.”

The Scranton Census Caravan Route Includes:

Olive Street to Harrison Ave

Harrison Ave to Moosic Street

Moosic Street to Pittston Ave

Pittston Ave to Elm St

Elm St to Meridian Ave

Meridian Ave to 9th Ave

9th Ave to W Lackawanna

Lackawanna to Wyoming

Wyoming to Mulberry

Mulberry to Washington

Questionnaire Assistance Centers will be at the following locations:

Nay Aug Park

Jackson Terrace Friends of the Poor Food Pantry

Wyoming Ave and Spruce Street

Scranton Public Library and Book Mobile

Scranton City Hall