Celebrating Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Day without a parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – This was the first time Lisa Povilitus and her friends have had an outing together since the beginning of the pandemic. They all grew up loving the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade.

“Dancing, and having some cocktails,” said Povilitus.

“Enjoying the sun, seeing people, looking forward to a little Green Day,” said Janice Smiegal of Scott Township.

The group didn’t let the postponement of thus year’s parade get them down. To celebrate, they attended the “No Parade – Parade Day” at Waldorf Park. Paul Brady, president of the club, says they were offering 250 tickets and every single one of them sold out.

“We think that people are just itching to get out because it’s an outside event. A lot of places are inside and people just really like it,” said Brady.

“Just it’s been very hard, just shut in the house all this time. It’s just nice to socialize with people,” said Kim Smargiassi of Olyphant.

Bars like Backyard Ale House are normally packed by noon on Parade Day. This year, although there’s no parade, people are still coming through.

“It’s a Scranton tradition for you know a very long time, we don’t want to let that tradition die. If there’s an option to, you know we’ll celebrate it,” said Jeff Keating, Bar Manager of Backyard Ale House.

For restaurants and small businesses, Parade Day is more than just a fun day.

“It funded a lot of money. Most bars and restaurants you know pay their rent of pay for the year with just that one day,” said Keating.

As small businesses have struggled during the pandemic, that money is needed. But locals are looking forward to the parade later this year.

This year’s Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Saturday, September 18.