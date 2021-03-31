CDC tracking side effects in those who have received vaccine

(WBRE/WYOU) – More than 40 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 6 million doses have been administered here in the Keystone State. But, as with other vaccines, there can be side effects.

More shots are going into arms and whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson, we hear more about side effects.

The CDC has even started tracking those side effects from vaccines. They’ve launched a new app so people can check-in after receiving the vaccine. Common symptoms can include pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site. Some skin rashes have also been reported. These side effects can be disconcerting but doctors like Lisa Maragakis say don’t panic.

“Anything from a headache to a feeling of muscle aches or fatigue and just feeling maybe even chills and fever; signs that your immune system is responding to the vaccine.” “If the symptoms go on to day three after vaccination or more, then that’s the time to reach out to your doctor.”

Dr. Maragakis says women, and those who have already endured the virus, are seeing more side effects. Many we’ve spoken to, however, say they have been grateful just to be vaccinated.

Those having gotten the first of two shots of Moderna and Pfizer say that they experience a stiff, dull pain in their arm the day after injection.

The day after dose two is where we’ve heard most of the side effects kick in and the recommendation has been to keep that day open for rest and recovery.