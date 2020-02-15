Cattle truck smashes into South Centre Township restaurant

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A truck carrying cattle collided into a restaurant near Bloomsburg on Friday night.

The crash occurred at the “A Taste of Italy” restaurant, located just off Route 11, around 10:30 PM, shortly after the eatery had closed.

The truck, heading westbound, left the road and crashed into the front door of the restaurant.

There were no injuries to the people inside, the driver of the truck, nor the cattle inside the truck.

The driver was taken into custody by South Centre Township police and is currently facing charges of DUI and drug-related charges.

He is currently interred at the Columbia County Prison.