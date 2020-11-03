Cartwright, Bognet make final push to talk to voters

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Candidates in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District spent Election Day talking to voters.

Incumbent Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet were both vying for voters Tuesday in one last push. Eyewitness News caught up with both candidates on the trail.

Bognet was in Hazle Township casting his vote and talking with voters. He says he wants to take back the House after the impeachment led by Democrats. Bognet also says he’s fighting to protect pre-existing conditions, Medicare and social security.

“We feel very confident we’re going to win this election. We’re going to turn the House of Representatives red and we’re going to D.C. and support the president and always represent the people of northeastern Pennsylvania,” Bognet said.

Cartwright was at Milford Bible Church in Milford where he spoke with voters as they waited in lines. Cartwright says he’s fighting for veterans, working people and bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans.

“The main thing that I want people to know is that I care about them and that I work hard for them and I intend to bring back a fair share of federal tax dollars into northeastern Pennsylvania,” Cartwright said.

With hours left to vote, Monroe and Pike Counties are still seeing a large turnout of voters.