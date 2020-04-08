Cargill to close for a week

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Cargill in the Humboldt Industrial Park will be closing for a week, representatives announced Tuesday. The company’s 800 employees will be paid for that week.

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Cargill employees, we have decided to temporarily close our Hazleton case-ready protein plant,” Daniel Sullivan, Media Relations Director for Cargill Protein and Animal Health said in a statement. “This will allow us to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and continue follow health department guidelines. This was a difficult decision for our team, but our values are guiding our actions.

Hazleton has become one of the biggest hotspots of COVID-19 spread and local lawmakers are attributing some of that to large workplaces with limited space to social distance.

After hearing concerns Cargill, located in the Humboldt Industrial Park has voluntarily gone idle for 7 days with paid leave to employees to help keep people at home during this time.

Eyewitness News has confirmed the shutdown with Cargill and reached out to local lawmakers who applaud the fort and are seeking more corporations to do the same.

