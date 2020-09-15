Careless smoking evacuates section of motel in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Careless smoking woke guests of a Hazle Township motel early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6 AM Tuesday morning at the Mountain Laurel Motel, located on the 1000 block of South Church Street.

Multiple fire crews arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire within an hour. The fire was contained to a single room but roughly ten other guests were evacuated as a precaution.

Hazle Township Fire Department tells Eyewitness News that the fire was a result of careless smoking in the room the fire was in.

There were no reported injuries and only the room the fire broke out in was damaged.