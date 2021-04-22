Carbondale man charged with sexually assaulting teen with developmental disabilities

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Carbondale police say the have charged a 26-year-old man with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with developmental disabilities.

Police say John Ragen, 26, of Carbondale was arrested after forensic tests revealed his DNA matched samples taken from the victim.

Carbondale police say the investigation began when the victim’s mother reported her missing back on January 1st.

According to court papers, after locating the teen, she told police that Ragen had sexually assaulted her in a home on Upper Powderly Street in Carbondale. The victim was examined by medical professionals and DNA samples were collected.

Police executed a search warrant at Ragen’s residence where they collected clothing and other items to be tested. Ragen also provided a DNA sample to police.

Investigators say the DNA samples taken from the victim during the examination and the DNA samples provided by Ragen were determined to be a match by the Pennsylvania State Police Regional Lab.

John Ragen was charged with rape of a mentally disabled person, aggravated indecent assault and other related charges.