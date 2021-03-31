Carbondale death of a 55-year-old woman ruled homicide

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police say that 55-year-old Suzanne Pauswinski of Carbondale was found dead in her home on Monday March 29, with stab wounds.

An autopsy on Tuesday labeled the death a homicide.

The Troop R Criminal Investigative Unit is investigating the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call PSP Dunmore at 570-963-3156.