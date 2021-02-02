Carbon County residents dig out from the snow

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Communities across Carbon County spent Tuesday digging out from under the snow.

Some people say they were shocked by just how much snow piled up.

“This is the worst,” Tony Carlino told Eyewitness News. “I call it an act of God.”

Carlino has lived in Lansford for four years and he says this storm has outdone others.

“I’m still in shock. It’s unbelievable what we’re going through! I just can’t get the words to describe how bad we got hit up here,” he said.

Emergency officials say nearly 20 inches of snow fell in Lansford over two and a half days.

“We haven’t had this for quite some time so it’s like the first time for everybody, so people tend to get frustrated and aggravated. Everybody’s on edge,” Lansford Police Department Chief Jack Soberick said.

Many cars are buried under a foot or more of snow. In some cases, you can’t even tell there are cars underneath. The main concern with so much snow is power outages.

“If we have widespread power outages then arrangements have to be made for the general public,” Director of Carbon County Emergency Management Mark Nalesnik said.

Nalesnik says that could be a challenge during the pandemic, when people are supposed to stay away from each other. Luckily, the borough hasn’t had any outages to date.

Officials say the next step is recovery. The goal is to clean up to the best of people’s abilities.

“We’re asking people to only make a path. Most of the deaths after a nor’easter occur not from the storm itself, the recovery phase. Shoveling, people over do it, overestimate their abilities and die of heart attacks,” Soberick said.

Officials say a meeting was held Tuesday afternoon to plan out a way to dig out the 15 high risk blocks in the area.