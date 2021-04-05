Carbon County feeling cut out on vaccine rollout

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE-WYOU) More than six million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the keystone state but there are some feeling cut off from the progress.

Two weeks ago, the tents at the St. Luke’s Lehighton Hospital me were used to ramp up the vaccine effort. With recent changes to the allocation process, they’re dormant.

That has the population here in Carbon County and their elected officials up in arms.

They say the state nis keying in on a regional approach to vaccinations means an hour or more on the road for many from here to sites like Mohegan Sun Arena in WIlkes-Barre Township.

County commissioners penned a letter to the doh and the governor asking them to reconsider.

It cites that just 15% of elligible carbon county residents have had at least a partial vaccination.

When you look into the CDC’s data, only 38% of those 65 years or older, have gotten shots.

It’s something the county as well as those at st. Luke’s are looking to rectify as soon as possible.

“People keep asking us all the time, ‘why can’t we get the vaccine here?’ we’re doing what we can,” said Carbon County Commissioner Wayne Nothstein. “We’re trying to work with the state, the department of health and the governor’s office. Let’s make things happen here on a local level.”



“Especially when the state is opening up the eligibility,” added St. Luke’s Carbon Campuses president John Nespoli. “We still have tens of thousands of people who still need the vaccine in the county.”

Despite losing the st. Luke’s lehighton campus, there are several pharmacies around the county that are continuing the vaccination mission.

We’re told by commissioner chair wayne nothstein that the state has been in contact with the county and the effort to get more high-volume sites like Lehighton back in play, especially as the vaccine rollout is opening up over the coming weeks.