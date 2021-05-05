Car hits rock-climbing business in Poconos

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local business owner is left to clean up the pieces after a crash lands a car in her business.

A two-car collision happened off the Main Street section of Route 611 in Mount Pocono Wednesday afternoon.

Initial investigations say an SUV was traveling down the road at a high-rate of speed before crossing the median and into a parked vehicle near the business. That car ended up inside Pocono Rocks.

Nobody was inside at the time. Eyewitness News is told the driver got away with minor injuries. The owner of Pocono Rockssays Wednesday’s incident is just the latest in a long list of dangerous travels.

“It is a problem in the borough. It’s been happening for a long time, PennDOT doesn’t seem to want to do anything about it. They’ve had numerous meetings, numerous calls, numerous accidents. People would have been sitting in this building, eating and playing and potentially been injured or killed.” Pocono Rocks owner Jodi Bohdal said.

Bohdal says she was set to reopen Thursday, but, now the plan is to board up and work through insurance on what’s next.