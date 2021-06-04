Car found submerged in water in Ransom Township

RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A car was discovered in a body of water near the Cascade Tissue Plant in Ransom Township Friday morning.

The calls for Germania Hose Company dive team went out around 11:00 a.m.

The vehicle was found while crews were dredging the bottom of a body of water near the Cascade Tissue Group on Main Street.

Newton Ransom Fire Chief John Stemphoski tells us that back in December, they responded to the area for a man who was wandering the parking lot disoriented, his feet wet and said he was involved in an accident.

First responders searched the area looking for his car in fields and water for several hours and couldn’t find it.