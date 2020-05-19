Car chase ends with foot pursuit and a flipped car at McDonalds

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A police chase ends with a wrecked car and a man behind bars in Luzerne County.

The chase started just before 11 PM when a car was stolen at gunpoint on Logan Street.

Police chased the man down Wilkes-Barre Blvd then onto North Hampton Street where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the parking lot of McDonalds.

The suspect managed to get out of the vehicle and fled on foot before he was taken down on Market Street Square.

A gun was recovered from the crash scene.

The suspects name has not been released yet and was taken for evaluation at a hospital.