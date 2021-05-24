DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 100 block of Franklin Street was shut down temporarily after police say a woman’s car caught on fire while she was driving.
According to police, the woman said she smelled something funny while driving. When pulling over, flames started to shoot out from under the hood. She was able to escape the car without any injuries.
The 100 block of Franklin Street was shut down while crews worked to put out the fire.
- Two people uninjured after Wilkes-Barre carjacking, suspect arrested after crashing into pole
- Teacher aids, support staff striking over contract negotiations in Northumberland County
- Car catches fire while driving, woman escapes uninjured
- Car crashes through roof, missing homeowner’s bed by mere feet
- Cell phone outage disrupts 911 services in several communities across Northumberland County