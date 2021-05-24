Car catches fire while driving, woman escapes uninjured

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 100 block of Franklin Street was shut down temporarily after police say a woman’s car caught on fire while she was driving.

According to police, the woman said she smelled something funny while driving. When pulling over, flames started to shoot out from under the hood. She was able to escape the car without any injuries.

The 100 block of Franklin Street was shut down while crews worked to put out the fire.