Car accident into the Christmas Tree Shop injuries one employee

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A vehicle drove into the Christmas Tree Shops at the Moosic shopping center injuring one employee in the process, Saturday afternoon.

Moosic Police Department were dispatched to the Montage Shopping Center around 2:02 P.M of a reported car hitting the Christmas Tree Shop.

According to law enforcement, a woman was driving out of the handicap parking spot when she hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to drive into the exit door of the Christmas Tree Shop.

One employee of the Christmas Tree Shop was hit with debris and was later taken to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

The extent of the employees injuries are unknown at this time, the driver of the vehicle was not injured.