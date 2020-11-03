Candidates honing in on key battleground states this Election Day

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Both candidates are making their final stops on Election Day.

Joe Biden’s campaign is hitting battleground states hard on election day. The campaign is holding last minute rallies before the polls close.

Meanwhile, President Trump will be heading down to Virginia to the Republican National Committee Office, then heading back to Washington D.C., where he is expected to spend Election Night with guests.

This is a change of pace for the president, as he ripped across the country last week, holding 14 rallies total over the last three days. On Monday, Trump hit Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan all in one day.

On Tuesday, Biden has visited Scranton already and is heading down to Philadelphia. Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is hitting another key election state, Michigan, as she holds a rally in Detroit, before reuniting with Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

Pennsylvania and Michigan are both states who voted for President Trump in 2016, but the Biden campaign is hoping to flip the state blue in 2020.

Eyewitness News capitol correspondent Anna Wiernicki spoke with Kelly Byrne on Tuesday about the Biden campaign’s central message for voters, as Wiernicki is stationed at the Biden Election Head quarters in Wilmington.

“Well the Biden supporters had a really strong early voting turn out, and the Biden campaign is just really hoping to keep that momentum going through the day and really grab those undecided voters and the Biden supporters who may not have casted their ballots yet,” Wiernicki said. “Really reaching those voters to the polls today, and keep that momentum going that they saw in early voting throughout the day today.”

But along with the presidential race, there are others that the Democratic party are eyeing heavily. Races that could change the balance of power in Washington D.C., include flipping three seats in the Senate to gain majority. The Democratic party is looking to flip seats in North Carolina, Maine, Arizona and Colorado.

Wiernicki said there is a strong possibility that we will go to bed tonight without a clear winner due to the sheer number ballots that need to be counted. Millions of Americans have casted ballots so far, and many have been mail-ins, which take a lot of time to be counted.

Another Eyewitness News capitol correspondent, Raquel Martin, also spoke with Kelly Byrne, Tuesday morning, about Trump’s final movements before the election comes to a close.

Pennsylvania being a key battleground state, the president has expressed concern over the court decision to allow mail-in ballots to be counted three days after Election Day.

“President Trump is laser focused on this particular case because Pennsylvania is such a key battleground state in his re-election bid, and he is concerned apparently about the potential cheating,” said Martin. “

He called it dangerous, and he even went on Twitter last night and said that this issue could insight some sort of violence. Twitter went ahead and put a warning on that tweet, saying that it has misleading information. We could see the president and his campaign challenge this issue in court and if this is a tight race by the end of the day, or by the end of the week rather, we could see this issue play out in court in the weeks to come.

A few states, like Pennsylvania, do not start counting the ballots until Tuesday night. It comes down to key states like Pennsylvania, and it could be up to three days before all of the ballots are counted.

It is expected to be a much more drawn out process than years in the past.