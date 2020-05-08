Campgrounds look for answers about COVID-19 restrictions

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We have new information about a controversy over who is allowed into a local private campground.

Eyewitness news told you Wednesday – a court order has put a lockdown on a private campground in Lackawanna County and those affected are not happy about it.

Covington township officials held a board meeting over a zoom call Thursday night.

Over ninety concerned resident’s and property owners signed on to voice their concerns about an injunction that was filed by the township against the eagle lake community association may first.

According to the court order the community is told to close until May 15th.

Guidelines were proposed by Tuesday night and shut down by the eagle lake community association.

“Because of the scheduled court hearing tomorrow, I believe it’s in the best interest of all parties to limit discussion on this until the outcome is determined by the judge.”

Covington Township Chairmain Thomas Yerke then asked all the eagle lake property owners on the meeting if they would object to having their temperature checked every time they entered through the property’s gates, the answer was a resounding “No.”

Thursday afternoon residents like Ed Wagner were seen driving in and out of the campground but that’s because they’ve been here all winter.

“I’m here my wife is in New York, she can’t come here until this opens and it’s just me and her. I want her here.”

When asked if it felt like the township was being prejudiced to those from out of state, Wagner said, “Well I think they’re very concerned. You know look there is no right answer here.”

However, answers are expected to come Friday morning.

The hearing is scheduled for 11:00 am tomorrow before Lackawanna Judge Thomas Munley.