Campaigns make one last bid for Pennsylvania on eve of election

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In about 24 hours, polls will open across the country. There is only one thing that is certain at this point, campaigns are working overtime in the Keystone State.

Just in the last couple of days, we saw the president, first lady, Ivanka, and Eric Trump all making trips into the northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Last week we saw former vice president Joe Biden and his wife jill stop by Luzerne County, a major battleground within PA.

On Monday, both campaigns are hitting the state and our region.

Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris will make her first visit to Luzerne County, eventually ending up in the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia.

The Biden’s will be on the trail through the western half of the keystone state.

The Trump campaign making yet another visit focused on our corner of the state — the commander-in-chief, himself, will make an appearance here at Wilkes-Barre Scranton international.

Eyewitness News has talked directly with both presidential candidates over the campaign trail and neither of them is taking the Keystone State for granted.

Both campaigns are making a concerted effort to sway voters in PA.

Being a swing state with a vital 20 electoral votes, the path to the White House goes through us.