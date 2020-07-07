‘Camp in a Box’ brings the summer camp experience to you

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On a typical summer kids are going away for different summer camps. This summer, some camps are being sent to you due to COVID 19.

The Salvation Army in Scranton is starting their new program called camp in a box.

Despite the pandemic, the Salvation Army wanted time to continue providing children with camp even if it was in a unique way.

Around 50 children who typically attend the vacation bible school will Receive a box of activities. They include 8 days worth of activities and crafts with written instructions to be done with family. It’s a free summer camp experience.

Major Karen Schming says 'Camp in a Box' provides the opportunity to stay engaged, busy, and safe.

“I know a lot of children are probably getting bored at home, not having a lot of things to do or accomplishing things. Not having school, I know a lot of pools are probably shut down, it gives them interaction of things to do. And their parents can work with them also. So it gives them parent time also with them.”

Close outs for reserving a box is Friday. There will be a second box that is still being made up.