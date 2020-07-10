Camelback Resort opens with new precautions

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With summer in full swing, people are looking to get out to adventure parks but resorts have had to take extra precautions this year to keep guests safe and meet government requirements.

At Camelback, the saftey precautions start as soon as you enter the resort with a temperature check, reducing the chance that someone with COVID-19 symptoms is entering the park.

“We are now asking everyone that comes in to enjoy either Camelbeach or Camelback Adventures to make that reservation online,” Shawn Hauver, President Managing Director of Camelback Resort told Eyewitness News. “What that does is enables us to anticipate everyone’s arrival time.”

Hauver says extensive cleaning measures have also been put into place.

“We have what’s called electric static sprayers. They’re filled with an ammonia formula, they’re electric static charged. When they hit the chairs or any surface, it sanitizes them,” he said.

At a time where so many summer vacations have been canceled, Camelback representatives say local resorts provide a way to get out of the house while keeping money within the community.

“We’re the perfect place for a staycation,” Erin Calpin, Senior Marketing Manager at Camelback Resort said. “If you’re looking to go away we have everything you need right here in one place. You don’t have to worry about traveling too far.”

Guests that spoke with Eyewitness News say they feel the resort is a safe place to vacation with their families.

“It’s really encouraging to see all the sanitization and things that are set up in the elevators. Just a lot of extra precautions here,” Chad Farinacci of Middletown, Delaware said.

Camelback tells Eyewitness News they’re happy to have all their 1,500 employees back to work.