Butler County representative to introduce Wolf impeachment Resolution

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – State Representative Daryl Metcalfe (R-12th District) is asking colleagues in the state House to co-sponsor a resolution calling for the impeachment of Governor Tom Wolf.

Metcalfe, who represents part of Butler County wrote and circulated a memorandum calling Gov. Wolf’s executive orders to close non-essential businesses unconstitutional.

“Gov. Wolf’s orders in response to the COVID-19 outbreak have violated a number of our God-given rights affirmed in the United States Constitution. In particular, his order mandating the closure of physical locations of all businesses that he has deemed ‘non-life sustaining’ has violated our citizens’ rights in many devastating ways,” Metcalfe wrote.

The United States Supreme Court has previously declined to lift Gov. Wolf’s shutdown orders. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also upheld the order, concluding “that the Executive Order does not violate the First Amendment to the United States Constitution or Article I, Sections 7 and 20 of the Pennsylvania Constitution” in the majority opinion written by Justice Christine Donohue

Metcalfe claims the executive orders did violate the rights to free speech and assembly when “coupled with the stay-at-home order.” In his memorandum, he also claims that Gov. Wolf “has entirely failed to implement a comprehensive state plan to protect our most vulnerable citizens who reside in nursing home.”

“While these are certainly challenging times, Gov. Wolf must be held accountable for his actions that have harmed so many of our citizens and violated so many of our rights. No individual or office is above the law,” Metcalfe wrote.

In Pennsylvania, the House of Representatives has the sole power to impeach the governor. However, the state’s constitution requires the Senate to conduct a trial of the impeachment in order to remove the governor from office. At least two-thirds of the Senate members are required to be “present” to convict an impeached public official.

Read the full text of the memorandum by clicking here.