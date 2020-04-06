Businesses big and small take steps to prevent COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A new state department of health order laying out new cleaning standards for large buildings that remain open during the covid-19 shutdown starts soon.

Health officials have stressed covid-19 is a contagious disease that is rapidly spreading from person to person in Pennsylvania.

This new order outlines what additional cleaning protocols need to be in place at larger life-sustaining businesses that remain open.

According to Pennsylvania secretary of health, Dr. Rachel Levine, COVID-19 can be transmitted from people who are infected with the virus even if their symptoms are mild.

You can also be exposed by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Sunday, Pennsylvania set COVID-19 cleaning rules for big buildings of at least 50,000 square feet.

Owners must maintain usual cleaning and follow CDC guidelines to routinely clean and disinfect areas that are often touched.

Some local businesses have already taken new safety measures ahead of Sunday’s order Including Gerrity’s supermarket. One Gerrity’s employee, Elizabeth Kravits, explains some of the steps being taken.

“Like putting up these screen, making us wear gloves, and I also heard our masks are coming in soon. So it’s a lot easier coming into work now”

Area gas stations like U.S. Gas are also putting up plexiglass barriers and have gloves and masks available for customers to buy.

Many residents, like Kingston resident Richard Gross, approve of the changes.

“It’s a shame something like this has to come around for people to actually reach out, and do common sense, wash your hands, care about your fellow man etc. It takes a crisis for people to do what’s supposed to come natural”

The order goes into effect tomorrow