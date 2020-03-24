Businesses and hospitals work to stop the spread of COVID-19

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Businesses and hospitals are working to stop the spread of COVID-19 with extra precautionary measures.

Shoppers at Lake Region IGA near Hawley are being greeted with a hello and a temperature check.

Bernadette Caslin, a Lords Valley resident who came in for groceries says the extra step put her at ease.

“This way I can be assured that everybody in the store, that we know of, is healthy,” Caslin said. “Well, we don’t know but it’s better than not knowing.”

Caslin says Lake Region IGA will be her new grocery shopping destination, at least during the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner, James Shook, started to scan customer’s foreheads for a temperature reading on Friday as the CDC recommends anyone with a 100.4 fever or higher to stay home.

“If they are 99 we are going to concern them about it, we’re going to address it with them,” Shook said. “But if they are 99 or higher they are not coming in the store.

Shook says a store employee will shop for customers that have fevers and deliver the groceries to them. He says the need to take action comes as people travel from Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York to Wayne County.

“We have such an outbreak in the city areas and what they are doing in Philadelphia, we were concerned about our customers, mainly my staff and employees and my family that works here,” Shook told Eyewitness News.

Starting Tuesday, Wayne Memorial Hospital is also conducting temerature readings for every patient, worker and select visitors that are allowed in under the hospital’s visitor restriction. If their temperature is higher than the CDC’s recommendation, they will be turned away. Those who show any symptoms, have been exposed to someone with the virus, or have been to affected countries will be given a mask.

“Obviously the big scare is COVID-19 but the reality is we are in our seasonal influenza period right now and any of those other flus can be really detrimental to some of our patients,” said Director of Patient Care Services at Wayne Memorial Hospital, James Pettinato, R.N.

Meanwhile, Shook says he plans to take customer’s temperatures up until Governor Wold lifts all orders.

If you plan to enter Wayne Memorial Hospital, click here for their latest policies.