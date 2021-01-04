Buffing up in the new year, gyms reopen in Pennsylvania

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Local businesses are set to open their doors today and it couldn’t come a minute sooner.

We’ve seen many of these businesses like bars, restaurants, and gyms adhering to the state’s second set of shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday morning, Bob Groshek, owner of Bloom Health & Fitness, was finally able to re-open his doors.

Eyewitness News spoke with Bob in his gym more than six months ago at the end of the red, yellow and green phase transitions for Columbia County.

Residents across the commonwealth have seen many businesses and gyms take matters into their own hands but bloom has been by the book through it all.

With vaccines being distibuted we’re not out of the woods yet , but gyms like this across the region can only hope that this is the last time they’ll have to re-re-open.