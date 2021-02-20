Bucknell University is retuning to in-person instruction Monday

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bucknell University will be returning to in-person instruction starting Monday, February 22nd.

Bucknell President John Bravman announced Friday to all students, parents and employees that the University will return to in person instruction at faculty and student discretion.

“Faculty may choose to teach in person and students in residence may choose to attend classes in person or continue with remote learning,” Bravman stated in his email to faculty and students.

According to Bravman’s statement, the University has seen a drop in positive cases over the past two days, which was the driving force on the decision to return to in-person schooling.

The plan to stay with in-person instruction could change quickly as it depends on the positivity rate of COVID-19 within the University.