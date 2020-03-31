Bucknell offers strategies for coping with isolation

(WBRE/WYOU) – Many are trying to overcome anxieties during the coronavirus pandemic.

While it hasn’t been an easy adjustment for people, some experts are sharing tips on how to reduce stress during physical isolation.

With President Donald Trump extending social distancing guidelines until at least April 30th, a lot of us will be inside of the house.

Here are some tips from Bucknall University professors on how we can stay in while remaining stress-free.

These are confusing and stressful times for many of us.

As the coronavirus pandemic makes its way through the country, it’s impacting our society day by day.

Restaurants are closed, businesses are shut down and students are taking classes online.

As “shelter in place” orders are issued here in the commonwealth, professors at Bucknell University are here to help.

Kim Daubman, a psychology professor at Bucknell says, “it’s natural for us to want to affiliate when we’re scared, and to want to bring the people who are close to us closer. “

Bucknell psychology professor anna baker, who studies mental health and behavior shares these coping strategies.

Social support is the first strategy. Baker says, “one thing that technology has allowed us to do is stay connected during this crisis, allowing us to facetime family and friends, create virtual coffee chats, games, happy hours, etc.”

Also, focus on positives. What are the plus sides of all of this? One example is the environmental benefits of reduced pollution from reduced activity.

While gyms are closed, that doesn’t mean you can forget about your workouts. Experts say it’s important to get outside in safe social distancing ways. You can go for a walk, run or a hike.

Bucknell university professors also say one of the key things to remember is that many health providers have successfully moved to telehealth.

So, if you’re struggling, online therapy is a great option.